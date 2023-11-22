Chubba Purdy named starting quarterback ahead of Nebraska vs Iowa game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule announced Wednesday morning Chubba Purdy will make his second start of the season at quarterback as Nebraska hosts 17th ranked Iowa in the Heroes Game.

“He’s just done nothing but play good football, so I think he gives us the best chance to win,” Rhule said.

Purdy made his first start of the season (3rd as a Husker) versus Wisconsin and passed for 169 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added 105 rushing yards and a score in an effort that saw Nebraska lose in overtime 24 to 17.

Injury Updates:

Nick Henrich tore his ACL versus Wisconsin in Overtime and will be OUT the remainder of the season

Anthony Grant is questionable ahead of Iowa with an ankle injury

Heinrich Haarberg will be the emergency quarterback versus Iowa, still dealing with ankle injury

The Huskers will kick off against Iowa at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday, Nov. 22 in Lincoln. The game will be televised on 10/11 and you can watch the N REPORT Pregame Show on Friday beginning at 10 a.m.

