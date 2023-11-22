Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter

Former first lady Rosalynn Carter
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen announced Wednesday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags should be flown at half-staff to honor former first lady Rosalynn Carter who died at the age of 96.

The order will go into effect Saturday, Nov. 25, until sunset, on the day of Carter’s interment, Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The Carter Center said she died Sunday after living with dementia and suffering many months of declining health. The statement said she “died peacefully, with family by her side” at 2:10 p.m. at her home.

The former first lady will be buried in Plains, Georgia, the hometown she shared with her husband, former President Jimmy Carter.

