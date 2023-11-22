Food safety tips for preparing your Thanksgiving meal

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Thanksgiving holiday is a great time to get together with family. However, medical experts said they see a large number of food poisoning cases and other accidents during the holiday and have some tips on how to keep you and your family safe.

When it comes to preparing turkey, experts with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people store turkey properly before cooking it. They recommend storing raw turkey in a freezer at zero degrees or below and thawing it in the refrigerator, as opposed to in room temperature.

Extension Educator for food, nutrition and health, Cami Wells, said people should also use their own thermometer to check the turkey after it’s done because the thermometer that comes with the turkey may not always be reliable.

”Having a separate thermometer like an instant read thermometer is useful, but you don’t want to stick it in the oven with the turkey because the top part is plastic and it will melt, so don’t do that, but you want to just put it in the turkey, see what the temperature is and if it’s done pull it out, but if it’s not, then you can put it back in the oven,” Wells said.

Wells also said that kitchen fires are also a risk when cooking food and recommends taking your time in order to make sure that you aren’t missing any steps that could lead to either food not being properly cooked or fires in the kitchen.

”Make sure that when you start those burners, that you don’t have anything on them that can start a fire, always allowing yourself plenty of time to be safe because I think when we get into that panic mode, where we’re rushing that’s when those mistakes happen,” she said.

She also stresses the importance of food storage after the meal is done. It’s best to prepare for storage of leftovers just in case there’s too much food for your fridge.

”You don’t want them setting out all afternoon, you have about two hours to get them cooled down in the fridge, so they’re safe. Then, you’ll want to use those up within three to four days, so if you have things like turkey or mashed potatoes that you know you won’t be able to eat within three to four days, putting them in the freezer is a great way to make sure you can keep them later and enjoy them later on,” Wells said.

For more tips on food storage and other Thanksgiving safety tips, you can check out the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

Click here to subscribe to our KSNB Local4 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.