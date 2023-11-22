Gov. Pillen issues proclamation, re-emphasizes support for State of Israel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Jim Pillen on Wednesday announced a whole-of-government strategy to fight antisemitism and issued a suit of actions to condemn surging antisemitism, enhance public safety and re-emphasize the State of Nebraska’s strong support for the State of Israel.

“From the day Hamas started this war, Nebraskans have stood in strong support of Israel,” Gov. Pillen said. “Now more than ever, we must recommit our support for America’s greatest ally. Tragically, despite the clear justifications for Israel’s defensive action in Gaza, activists and politicians have used propaganda and misinformation to try to deceive people into believing a false equivalence between Israeli military efforts and Hamas terror. This has fueled antisemitism across the country and must be stopped immediately.”

Pillen issued a proclamation, effective immediately, condemning antisemitism and reaffirming Nebraska’s support for the safety and security of Israeli civilians and Nebraska’s Jewish communities.

Additionally, Pillen said the proclamation reaffirms the State of Nebraska’s adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) Working Definition of Antisemitism. Gov. Pillen has directed that all state code agencies charged with enforcing non-discrimination laws utilize IHRA when investigating complaints of antisemitic harassment and discrimination to the extent consistent with Nebraska and federal law.

Pillen designated Lieutenant Governor Joe Kelly to serve as liaison between Nebraska’s Jewish and other faith communities and state law enforcement authorities to ensure that as security threats against those communities emerge, they are channeled to and addressed promptly by the appropriate officials.

In another action, Pillen has asked the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) State Personnel Division to conduct a review of all anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training provided to state public servants to ensure Jewish identity and antisemitism are sufficiently covered by such training. The DAS State Purchasing Bureau has also been asked to develop a policy which will provide that the state not procure from companies or firms involved in the anti-Israel “Boycott, Divest, Sanction” (BDS) movement. Pursuant to this policy, vendors being paid with public funds will be required to attest that they are compliant with this requirement at the time of bid.

“I’m thankful for Gov. Pillen’s actions to support Israel and protect the local Jewish community,” said Bob Goldberg, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Omaha. “Fighting antisemitism and all forms of hate is all of our work, and we appreciate the State of Nebraska for partnering with us in this endeavor.”

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.