Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday marked the first day of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s new holiday program, which gives shoppers the chance to win $5,000.

Until Dec. 12, patrons will receive one ticket for stopping into participating locations and additional tickets for each $10 increment of sales.

“The last four years we have done a passport program while that passport program is really fun it was only a one-day program during shop small Saturdays and so we did a lot of research on how we can retain a lot of our customers to stay in the stores a little longer and get them to spend some money in our stores to retain them as longer customers and to celebrate all of the wonderful stores we have in our community,” Cassie Condon, Vice-President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, said.

Learn more about the program and view participating destinations here.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.