Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000

Tuesday marked the first day of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s new holiday program.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday marked the first day of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s new holiday program, which gives shoppers the chance to win $5,000.

Until Dec. 12, patrons will receive one ticket for stopping into participating locations and additional tickets for each $10 increment of sales.

“The last four years we have done a passport program while that passport program is really fun it was only a one-day program during shop small Saturdays and so we did a lot of research on how we can retain a lot of our customers to stay in the stores a little longer and get them to spend some money in our stores to retain them as longer customers and to celebrate all of the wonderful stores we have in our community,” Cassie Condon, Vice-President of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation, said.

Learn more about the program and view participating destinations here.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
A Nebraska man was killed in a crash Near Box Elder Friday night.
One dead after Saturday night crash in Scottsbluff
The Sandhills-Thedford Knights football team celebrating their 50-12 victory in the 2023 Class...
Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title
Accumulating snowfall is possible late Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mild and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Possible accumulating snowfall Thanksgiving into Saturday

Latest News

Grand Island man convicted in child abuse death case
Bob Vander Plaats, who heads a group called The Family Leader, speaks at a Republican...
Election 2024: Prominent Iowa Christian conservative leader endorses Ron DeSantis
Tuesday marked the first day of the North Platte Area Chamber and Development Corporation’s new...
Lincoln County businesses provide opportunity for shoppers to win $5,000
Lincoln County residents line the Salvation Army to receive Thanksgiving boxes.
North Platte Salvation Army distributes Thanksgiving food boxes