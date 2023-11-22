Lucky gambler hits nearly $350K jackpot while playing slots at Las Vegas airport

A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the...
A lucky Las Vegas gambler turned a $2.50 bet into nearly a $350,000 jackpot while playing the slots at the airport.(IGTJackpots/Twitter/X)
By KVVU staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas visitor received a nice bonus while catching a flight last week.

According to slot machine manufacturer IGT, a player was awarded a $347,993.85 jackpot thanks to playing a Wheel of Fortune slot machine.

KVVU reports the player was passing time at the Harry Reid International Airport when the jackpot was hit on a Wheel of Fortune Double Gold Gold Spin slot machine.

IGT shared the news this week, and airport officials said the lucky traveler hit the jackpot while they were in town last week.

The gambler was not immediately identified.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall
Accumulating snowfall is possible late Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mild and sunny conditions Tuesday into Wednesday; Possible accumulating snowfall Thanksgiving into Saturday
The village of Thedford held a sendoff for its football team as they head off to Lincoln for...
Sandhills-Thedford holds sendoff for football team to state championships
The Sandhills-Thedford Knights football team celebrating their 50-12 victory in the 2023 Class...
Sandhills-Thedford wins first ever Class D2 state football title
A Winter Storm is expected for the area Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mainly Sunny and mild Wednesday; Winter Storm to impact the area Thanksgiving into Saturday

Latest News

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
2 dead after vehicle explodes at Rainbow Bridge border crossing in Niagara Falls, official says
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday
Nebraska Education Commissioner Brian Maher speaks at a virtual news conference Wednesday, Nov....
Nebraska student test scores appear to rebound after COVID-19 pandemic
FILE - The Stellantis logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show, Sept. 13,...
Stellantis recalls more than 32,000 hybrid Jeep Wrangler SUVs because of potential fire risk