Mainly Sunny and mild Wednesday; Winter Storm to impact the area Thanksgiving into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Mother nature will turn from nice to not so nice as get from Wednesday into the Thanksgiving festivities across the area.

High pressure will keep conditions nice during Thanksgiving Eve. Highs will be in the 60s, which is well above normal for this time of year and we will continue to see mainly sunny skies. The winds will be on the breezy side with values around the 5 to 15 mph range.

Conditions will remain quiet Thanksgiving Eve (Andre Brooks)

Overnight Wednesday into Thanksgiving, the weather will start to go down, with a strong cold front pushing into the area. This will start to drop the temperatures into the 30s, and increase the clouds during this period. Then from there, an area of low pressure will be moving into the region during Thanksgiving into Saturday. This will promote Winter Storm conditions. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Panhandle and Northwestern Greater Nebraska Thanksgiving into Black Friday. These winter headlines will likely to expand in area and time as confidence continues to increase. Here below are the amounts and timing by area:

Area Amounts Start Time Ending Time Nebraska Panhandle 6″+ Thanksgiving Early Afternoon Black Friday Night West of Highway 83 6″+ Thanksgiving Late Evening Saturday Afternoon Along Highway 83 3-6″+ Thanksgiving Late Evening Saturday Evening East of Highway 83 1-3″+ Black Friday Morning Saturday Evening

Temperatures during this time will be 10s to 20s for highs and lows in the 0s and 10s with breezy winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts around 30 to 40 mph at times. People that are traveling during this time are encouraged to have their Winter Weather Preparedness kits in their cars, take it slow and easy on the roads and have their tires and lights in order during this time. People are also encouraged to tune into the latest weather information for any changes in the forecast.

A Winter Storm is expected for the area Thanksgiving into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will improve as we get into the day Sunday with mainly sunny skies and temperatures climbing back into the 30s and 40s, just in time for people traveling back home from the holiday fun.

