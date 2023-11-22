North Platte City Council covers land annexation, updated website and more at meeting

City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte Nebraska logo(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - From approving a contract for a new City of North Platte website to annexing land into the corporate limits of the City of North Platte, the North Platte City Council covered a lot of ground at this week’s meeting.

The first item on the regular agenda was the center of discussion among city staff, the council, and the mayor. After months of work behind the scenes, officials agreed to enter into a contract with CivicPlus for a new city website.

The council also advanced a land annexation to its third and final reading with 158 acres that consume the North Platte Farms Subdivision. The council also advanced a pair of ordinances to their final reading one related to how the city operates with occupation taxes and another relating to the parking and storing of RVs within city limits.

The meeting was live-streamed on the City of North Platte’s YouTube page.

