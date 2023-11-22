UNL teams up with analytics company to measure 2023 Volleyball Day’s social media success

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The impact the 2023 Volleyball Day game in Nebraska had was huge for Lincoln and the state of Nebraska as a whole. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln teamed up with Zoomph to measure the success on social media.

Nebraska set the world record attendance for a women’s sporting event with 92,003 in attendance for the Nebraska vs. UNO match on Aug. 30.

According to Zoomph, 92,003 people were in attendance, a world record for the largest women’s sporting event in history. The previous world record attendance for a women’s sporting event was 91,648 for the Barcelona vs. Wolfsburg UEFA Champions League match on April 22, 2022, at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Around 350 media credentials were issued, and 518,000 TV Viewers watched the event, the largest non-con VB rating in network history. Over $8 million was made in the event’s national media exposure value.

The game resulted in a $10 million economic impact for the city of Lincoln. As a comparison, the average football game is around $12.2 million. Around $150,000 went back to Omaha, the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Wayne State.

On social media, the game garnered over 52 million views, 3,398,341 clicks, and had a total social value of $2,164,921.

