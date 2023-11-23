Former Grand Island daycare director arrested in theft of over $150,000

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The former director of a Grand Island daycare is in custody at the Hall County Jail.

Grand Island Police arrested 37-year-old Andrew Moss, the former director of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cornerstone Early Learning Center, for theft by unlawful taking of $5,000 or more.

The investigation began in October when the daycare’s bank told the board it had a negative balance. A staff member from the facility reported a theft in excess of $150,000.

Capt. Jim Duering said the church’s bank had reached out to Moss several times. When the account wasn’t rectified, the bank contacted the church’s board who then contacted GIPD.

Court records show police found numerous suspicious transactions connected to Moss, including $50,000 in ATM withdrawals and $97,000 in VISA gift cards. Investigators determined that the money was deposited into Moss’s personal bank accounts and into his online gambling accounts.

On Wednesday, Captain Dean Elliott said they had identified Moss as a suspect early on in the investigation. They worked over the month investigating, and while he said it’s still ongoing, they had enough to arrest him.

Moss surrendered to GIPD on Tuesday afternoon and was booked into jail, but he wasn’t on Wednesday morning felony report.

“So it wasn’t on today’s felony report because of the fact that the felony report list the crimes that occurred in the last 24 hours that were felonies and this crime occurred back on October 2nd I believe it was,” said Elliott. “The felony report would’ve listed that on October 2nd or October 3rd.”

Elliott said the arrest is classified as a follow-up arrest for an ongoing investigation. If the arrest was made via warrant, it would’ve appeared in Wednesday’s felony report. A judge Wednesday set bond for Moss at 10% of $50,000 to get out of jail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the day care center.

A preliminary hearing in the case is set for January 5, 2024, in Hall County Court. The maximum penalty for a felony theft conviction is 20 years in prison. It was also determined that Moss used some of the money for his own pleasure.

“We did talk to the local casino, those type of things there to find out; because some of the ATM withdraws occurred there,” said Elliott. “So we were able to get video of different things.”

Elliott said there’s also video evidence of Moss withdrawing money at other locations, but he can’t say if Moss had a gambling problem. He said cash is difficult to track; and there’s no links determining if Moss used any money for online gambling. Online gambling is harder to distinguish if it doesn’t come directly from church’s account. Elliott said there might be more to discover.

“We may still be waiting on some of the accountants information; finalizing some of the spreadsheets, those type of things,” said Elliott. “We rely on them to get that to us in a product that we can then use in the investigation and then take to court.”

Moss is currently the only suspect in this case.

