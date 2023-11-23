Giraffe at Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo gets final bottle in hand-rearing effort

Hope the giraffe went through the process of hand-rearing and is now ready to be released to the rest of the giraffe herd.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)
By Nick Stavas
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium had an exciting announcement Wednesday.

Hope, an 8-month-old giraffe calf, received her final bottle in a hand-rearing effort, which is defined as the process in which humans care for and feed juvenile animals when they’d normally be fed by their parents.

Hope was born on March 19 to 8-year-old Zola. At birth, she was removed from Zola’s care due to a lack of maternal behaviors being shown.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet and maybe even a little sad,” said Josh Shandera, senior hoofstock keeper. “But it’s a good thing. The fact that we’ve made it to this point is really a testament to the care she’s received not only from our hoofstock team but also our veterinary and nutrition teams.”

Shandera and his team cared for Hope until Wednesday when they determined she was ready to be introduced to the entire giraffe herd at the Henry Doorly Zoo.

“It will be a bit of an adjustment for her to go without a bottle,” Shandera said. “But if we’ve learned anything about her along the way it’s that she is a resilient young giraffe.”

