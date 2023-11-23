Hundreds begin Thanksgiving with annual Platte River Fitness Series Turkey Trot

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Hundreds of people began their Thanksgiving at the North Platte Recreation Center for the annual Platte River Fitness Series Turkey Trot.

Longtime race director, Tim O’Neil, said there was a strong turnout once again for this year’s race.

“This year it looks like we had quite a few, last night when we finished up registration and packing bags we had 225 then I think we’ve done at least 25 today, so we’re over what we have been in the past. Lots of nice costumes and having people come in from all over the place is kinda cool,” O’Neil said.

The annual Turkey Trot also serves as a fundraiser for North Platte Catholic Schools. O’Neil, who also serves as an instructor at North Platte St. Patrick’s and as the Head Cross Country Coach, said the cross country team had a lot to be extra thankful for this year after the boy’s team claimed a state championship earlier this year.

