Longtime NSAA referee Rick Janssen retires after 47 seasons

LINCOLN, Neb. (NCN) - After 47 years of officiating with the Nebraska Schools Activities Association, Rick Janssen called it quits after his final state championship game on Monday.

Janssen’s final game was Stanton vs. EMF matchup in Class D1.

Janssen is a Coleridge native who has spent the last 35 years living in Auburn. Janssen reflected on his long career and how astounding his final experience was.

“Pretty special,” Janssen said. “Pretty special group, great group of guys to work with and it has been a lot of years and a lot of fun. It’s the way to go out.”

“He’s a great official, but he is a great friend too,” Ryan Thomas said, fellow NSAA referee. “I’ll miss Friday nights with him.”

Janssen started with American Legion Baseball in the 1970′s before moving to basketball and then football. It was his third state championship football game. He also previously officiated a Shrine Bowl in 2021.

Congratulations to Rick Janssen and his long officiating career.

