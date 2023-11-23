Santa’s Workshop in North Platte commemorates 20 years at Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Since 2003, thousands of people have driven through the City of North Platte’s Christmas display in Cody Park. But the tradition dates back even further.

In the 1950s and 60s, it was an extravagant Christmas display at a Lincoln County retail destination where Complete Eye Care Associates currently stands in North Platte that brought visitors from all over the region. In the late 1970s, the retail destination (Leo’s Flowers) struck a deal with the City of North Platte to keep the display alive and City Officials moved the display to Memorial Park until the early 2000s’ when it was clear that additional space was needed.

“People used to just line up clear through Memorial Park just to see it and we’d let one or two cars in at a time and they could see it while the rest would wait. I thought, well, if we put them in little huts more people could see it quicker and that might make the line a little shorter. And then in 2003, I made that decision to put it over here in Cody Park,“ said Lyle Minshull, City of North Platte Parks and Rec. Director.

Since transitioning to Cody Park, the display has grown from five huts to 17 with continual growth, some of which is attributed to the generosity of the community. “We also have a lot of the cut-outs of some of the old cartoons on the fence, you know those were donated to us a gentleman who used to live over here just south of Cody Park had those and he thought, he has since passed but he decided he’d like to donate those so that was a nice addition there,“ said Minshull.

The number of displays has not been the only thing to grow, as the city uses more and more of the 125 acres that make up Cody Park.

”It’s one of those things that we offer from the City to the Community and one of those positive things, we love seeing the faces on the kids when they come in and see all the stuff the Santa’s and all the elves and the Grinch and he shows up once in a while to so, and then we have our Island of Misfit and some people might not remember the story but they can watch it on TV or stream it somewhere or something like that,” said Minshull.

Minshull adds that the city used to wait to open the winter wonderland until after the first of December.

“But then we got several requests from families that were visiting over the Thanksgiving weekend so we thought well we’ll go ahead and open up on Saturday and let them still have their Thanksgiving we didn’t want to have Christmas and Thanksgiving combined so we thought we’d open it up on Saturday to give families a chance to see the display because generally if they are here for Thanksgiving they generally are not here for Christmas,” Minshull said.

Minshull said that the display would not be what it is without the dedicated work of city staff. ”We have a great bunch of elves that is for sure! They work hard and go tree top too tree top and go clear down to the ground and put a lot of things into it and we strive to be the best display in the state!” Minshull said.

Santa’s Workshop at Cody Park opens for the season on Saturday with the annual Mayor’s lighting ceremony. View a full schedule of events and hours here.

