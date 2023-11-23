Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh

The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff in Oshkosh, Neb. Wednesday night.
By Tristen Winder
Nov. 23, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff in Oshkosh, Neb. Wednesday night.

The Garden County Sheriff’s Office was notified at 11 p.m. of a drive-by shooting that had occurred near East Avenue H and East 3rd Street in Oshkosh. NSP said there were no injuries reported in the shooting.

Authorities found the vehicle involved a short time later at a home near W 5th Street and Avenue D. With assistance from NSP, law enforcement made contact with the suspect, 54-year-old Henry Schuff, of Oshkosh, at the home but he refused to come out. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The NSP SWAT team was activated and made additional attempts to get Schuff to exit the home before he voluntarily came out at 4:50 a.m.

Schuff was taken into custody and lodged in Scotts Bluff County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Additional charges are pending.

According to NSP, the NSP SWAT team also performed a search warrant on the home and found numerous firearms. NSP is continuing to investigate the drive-by shooting.

