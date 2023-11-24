200 days remain until beginning of 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday marks exactly 200 days until the start of the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte. Longtime Executive Director David Fudge says that so far, ticket sales for the 2024 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series are strong.

“Jelly Roll is trending in a way that I think that show will sell out. I think with Parker McCollum there are going to be tickets available right up until show time on that. But it is still going to be a pretty big show. Tickets are ahead of pacing where we normally are for this sort of year and I think it all means that we’re going to wind up seeing a sold-out show for Saturday night next year,” said Fudge.

Fudge is also reminding NEBRASKAland Days’ patrons to purchase their tickets from the organization’s website. “And, we are already seeing secondary market scalping sites come out. I addressed one on social media a couple of weeks ago. So, please make sure you are coming through our front end through our website to get to our ticketing partner e-tix. That is the way to make sure that your purchase is safe and you won’t have any problems when you get to the gate,” concluded Fudge.

A full calendar of events along with ticket information can be found on NEBRASKAland Day’s website.

