200 days remain until beginning of 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte

Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series.(NEBRASKAland Days)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Friday marks exactly 200 days until the start of the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte. Longtime Executive Director David Fudge says that so far, ticket sales for the 2024 Viaero Wireless Summer Jam Concert Series are strong.

“Jelly Roll is trending in a way that I think that show will sell out. I think with Parker McCollum there are going to be tickets available right up until show time on that. But it is still going to be a pretty big show. Tickets are ahead of pacing where we normally are for this sort of year and I think it all means that we’re going to wind up seeing a sold-out show for Saturday night next year,” said Fudge.

Fudge is also reminding NEBRASKAland Days’ patrons to purchase their tickets from the organization’s website. “And, we are already seeing secondary market scalping sites come out. I addressed one on social media a couple of weeks ago. So, please make sure you are coming through our front end through our website to get to our ticketing partner e-tix. That is the way to make sure that your purchase is safe and you won’t have any problems when you get to the gate,” concluded Fudge.

A full calendar of events along with ticket information can be found on NEBRASKAland Day’s website.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
Traditional black trousers, made by hand and worn by Amish men, hang dry on a clothesline at...
Amish finding a home well off the beaten path in Nebraska’s Sandhills
KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Significant snowfall expected across the area through Saturday
Winter Storm Impacting the area Black Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Advocates recognized for help in knocking down legal barriers to education in Nebraska
Here is the latest on the winter storm that is impacting Greater Nebraska and the Nebraska...
Winter Storm Weather Update 11-24-2023
City of North Platte Nebraska logo
City of North Platte declares snow alert
Residents venturing out to go Black Friday shopping in the snow
Despite the snow, Black Friday shopping continues across North Platte