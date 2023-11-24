City of North Platte declares snow alert

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has declared a local snow alert to begin immediately. According to an RAV alert from the city, the snow alert is issued to give people advance notice to move their cars from snow routes.

