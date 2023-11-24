The cost of Thanksgiving by shopping locally

With the holiday season now in full swing, shopping for it can be stressful on people but on their wallet as well.
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the holiday season now in full swing, shopping for it can be stressful on people but on their wallet as well.

Shopping locally this holiday season customers can find deals they can’t get anywhere else.

Scott Carlson, the owner of Melanie’s Super Foods in Sutherland said, “I think it’s so important this is the time that small businesses are able to offer some really great deals, especially in the retail industry, and make it worth not driving to North Platte or the other bigger cities to do your shopping. We think we can offer competitive pricing right here in Sutherland, we see people come from all over the surrounding communities and just love to have them here. You just get that feeling, that local feel that you just can’t experience at any of the other bigger places.”

Melanie’s also works with the food pantry in Sutherland. The food pantry offers vouchers for many different types of food and so far it’s been a great pairing for the two to help the community.

“We also work with the food pantry here in Sutherland, they do some amazing things for community members. They offer vouchers not only during the holidays but throughout the entire year. They offer residents in need vouchers for meat and produce and then they do special holiday vouchers so a lot of those families that maybe wouldn’t be able to feed their family can and we are happy to work with the food pantry to make that happen,” Carlson said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traditional black trousers, made by hand and worn by Amish men, hang dry on a clothesline at...
Amish finding a home well off the beaten path in Nebraska’s Sandhills
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
A Winter Storm is expected for the area Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mainly Sunny and mild Wednesday; Winter Storm to impact the area Thanksgiving into Saturday
KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
With the holiday season now in full swing, shopping for it can be stressful on people but on...
Saving money when buying food locally this holiday season
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff...
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
A group of volunteers met on Thursday at West 4th Street in North Platte to help cook and...
Share-A-Meal helps deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need