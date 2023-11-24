The cost of Thanksgiving by shopping locally

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With the holiday season now in full swing, shopping for it can be stressful on people but on their wallet as well.

Shopping locally this holiday season customers can find deals they can’t get anywhere else.

Scott Carlson, the owner of Melanie’s Super Foods in Sutherland said, “I think it’s so important this is the time that small businesses are able to offer some really great deals, especially in the retail industry, and make it worth not driving to North Platte or the other bigger cities to do your shopping. We think we can offer competitive pricing right here in Sutherland, we see people come from all over the surrounding communities and just love to have them here. You just get that feeling, that local feel that you just can’t experience at any of the other bigger places.”

Melanie’s also works with the food pantry in Sutherland. The food pantry offers vouchers for many different types of food and so far it’s been a great pairing for the two to help the community.

“We also work with the food pantry here in Sutherland, they do some amazing things for community members. They offer vouchers not only during the holidays but throughout the entire year. They offer residents in need vouchers for meat and produce and then they do special holiday vouchers so a lot of those families that maybe wouldn’t be able to feed their family can and we are happy to work with the food pantry to make that happen,” Carlson said.

