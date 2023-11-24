Despite the snow, Black Friday shopping continues across North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A winter storm is impacting the North Platte area, but that has not stopped the residents to venture out and get in on the Black Friday deals.

Snow started to fall early Black Friday across Greater Nebraska. Even though the snow is coming down pretty hard, it didn’t stop the eager customers from coming out and getting their shop on.

“It hasn’t stopped us,” Peg Fosdick, a shopper, said.

However, there are limits on how much people will shop in these cold and hazardous conditions.

“When it gets colder in about an hour, we’re going home,” Fosdick said.

Even though the weather outside it frightful, that did not affect the sales at all. In fact, the sales were on the upside this year.

“So it hasn’t been too bad today actually. It gotten a little busy once it gotten light outside. Grateful for that.,” Maurices Stylist Adison Ertle said. “But still people are coming in. We had a steady flow of people today.”

With the renovated District 177 Mall, this has resulted in great sales for Maurices this year, and pretty much across the board.

“It has been very busy. We came from inside the mall to the shopping center, it’s been super busy, “Ertle said. “Super steady flow and very grateful for that.”

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.