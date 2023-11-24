Eastbound I-80 near North Platte closed following crash

I-80: Bridge 181 E of North Platte: East
I-80: Bridge 181 E of North Platte: East(Nebraska Department of Transportation)
By KNOP News 2
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Eastbound I-80 from Exit 177 - US 83 to MM 186 just east of North Platte is closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles following a crash Friday afternoon, according to Nebraska 511.

Nebraska 511 said I-80 eastbound traffic between MM 180 and MM 186 was at a standstill.

It’s unclear how the crash happened or if anyone was injured.

Stay with KNOP News 2 for updates on this developing story.

Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near North Platte.
Traffic is backed up on eastbound I-80 near North Platte.(Nebraska 511)

