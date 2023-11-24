HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska vs Iowa

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Huskers are searching for one more win to gain bowl eligibility as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.

The Huskers and Hawkeyes are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Friday, Nov. 24.

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) comes into the rivalry game on a three game losing streak after falling to Michigan State (20-17), Maryland (13-10), and Wisconsin (24-17).

Iowa (9-2, 6-2) meanwhile comes to Lincoln riding high, clinching the Big Ten West in their victory over Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, ranked #20 in the latest AP Poll, have won six of their last seven games. Their two losses this year have come to Penn State (31-0) and Minnesota (12-10).

The Huskers will also host Senior Day on Friday. According to Rhule, 24 players will walk on Senior Day, though some of those players still might return for another year in 2024.

As of Monday, the Huskers are actually 1.5 point favorites over the Hawkeyes with a historically low O/U of 26.5.

Shorts-wearing Matt Rhule paces the field during pregame. It’s 25 degrees. pic.twitter.com/XpATZsN0DD — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 24, 2023

