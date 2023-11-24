HUSKER GAMEDAY: Nebraska vs Iowa

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Matt Rhule and the Huskers are searching for one more win to gain bowl eligibility as they take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Black Friday.

The Huskers and Hawkeyes are scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Friday, Nov. 24.

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) comes into the rivalry game on a three game losing streak after falling to Michigan State (20-17), Maryland (13-10), and Wisconsin (24-17).

Iowa (9-2, 6-2) meanwhile comes to Lincoln riding high, clinching the Big Ten West in their victory over Illinois on Saturday. The Hawkeyes, ranked #20 in the latest AP Poll, have won six of their last seven games. Their two losses this year have come to Penn State (31-0) and Minnesota (12-10).

The Huskers will also host Senior Day on Friday. According to Rhule, 24 players will walk on Senior Day, though some of those players still might return for another year in 2024.

As of Monday, the Huskers are actually 1.5 point favorites over the Hawkeyes with a historically low O/U of 26.5.

Click here to subscribe to our 10/11 NOW daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
Traditional black trousers, made by hand and worn by Amish men, hang dry on a clothesline at...
Amish finding a home well off the beaten path in Nebraska’s Sandhills
KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday
Significant snowfall expected across the area through Saturday
Winter Storm Impacting the area Black Friday into Saturday

Latest News

Natalie Potts
Nebraska’s Natalie Potts pushes Huskers past Lamar
Rick Janssen
Longtime NSAA referee Rick Janssen retires after 47 seasons
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (12) runs against Wisconsin's Christian Alliegro during the second half...
Chubba Purdy named starting quarterback ahead of Nebraska vs Iowa game
UNL teams up with analytics company to measure 2023 Volleyball Day’s social media success