Local Husker football fans reflect on 2023 season

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lots of Cornhusker fans gathered at Brothers Tavern in downtown North Platte to cheer on Nebraska as they battled the 17th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes of Friday.

The Huskers fell to the Hawkeyes 13-10 on a last-second field goal by Iowa kicker Marshall Meeder. Nebraska finished the 2023 season at 5-7, missing out on bowl eligibility for the seventh year in a row.

Even though the Huskers will not be playing a bowl game in 2023, Husker fans were still pleased with how the team progressed. One of the many Husker fans at Brothers Tavern during the game was Rex Reece and he was satisfied with the Husker’s season.

”Well you know I think like everyone else I would love to see them get back into a bowl game this year if possible but if we don’t I think the future is very bright for them,” Reece said.

The owner of Brothers Tavern, Jim Hawks is very optimistic about Coach Matt Rhule and the future of Huskers football.

“Hopefully, we give him enough time to try and build his own team with the people that he has recruited and I think he is heading in the right direction and time will tell,” Hawks said.

New to North Platte, Axes and Aces also had game day specials as the business still works on finishing construction but still had Huskers fans in to watch. Husker fan, Anthony Noffsinger was very upbeat about the team in 2023.

“We have definitely taken a step up from the last couple of seasons, I think that since we have such a good shot a bowl game its definitely a better look for us, I think coach Matt is doing a really good job of trying to get the boys back together. I mean obviously, you can’t turn a team around in one season but I think as we progress and as times move we are going to get better, Noffsinger said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.