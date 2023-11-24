Share-A-Meal helps deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Share-A-Meal is helping those who do not have family to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a nice warm meal in North Platte.

About 10 volunteers gathered at West 4th Street in North Platte to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie and all of the fixings were included and were all homemade for those to have a meal on Thursday.

Stephanie Groseth was one of the 10 volunteers who helped organize the event and put the meals together and said it was about helping those who may not be with their loved ones on Thanksgiving.

“There was a need because Meals on Wheels does not deliver on Thanksgiving Day. Two years ago we did about 24 meals, this year we did 10 meals and so we will take them to people that are shut in and don’t have family to spend Thanksgiving with them,” Groseth said.

Groseth also said that for those interested in making a plate for next Thanksgiving call the North Platte Senior Center to sign up to share a meal with someone next year.

