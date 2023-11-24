Share-A-Meal helps deliver Thanksgiving meals to those in need

A group of volunteers met on Thursday at West 4th Street in North Platte to help cook and...
A group of volunteers met on Thursday at West 4th Street in North Platte to help cook and package meals for the those who may not have family to celebrate Thanksgiving with.(KNOP/Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Share-A-Meal is helping those who do not have family to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a nice warm meal in North Platte.

About 10 volunteers gathered at West 4th Street in North Platte to prepare a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, pie and all of the fixings were included and were all homemade for those to have a meal on Thursday.

Stephanie Groseth was one of the 10 volunteers who helped organize the event and put the meals together and said it was about helping those who may not be with their loved ones on Thanksgiving.

“There was a need because Meals on Wheels does not deliver on Thanksgiving Day. Two years ago we did about 24 meals, this year we did 10 meals and so we will take them to people that are shut in and don’t have family to spend Thanksgiving with them,” Groseth said.

Groseth also said that for those interested in making a plate for next Thanksgiving call the North Platte Senior Center to sign up to share a meal with someone next year.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Traditional black trousers, made by hand and worn by Amish men, hang dry on a clothesline at...
Amish finding a home well off the beaten path in Nebraska’s Sandhills
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
A Winter Storm is expected for the area Thanksgiving into Saturday
Mainly Sunny and mild Wednesday; Winter Storm to impact the area Thanksgiving into Saturday
KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
UNK plans to eliminate degrees, faculty positions to respond to budget shortfall

Latest News

KNOP Snow Potential 11-23-2023
Accumulating snow for Thanksgiving holiday into the weekend; Much colder
Maline's Super Foods in Sutherland is one of many locally owned stores that offer competitive...
The cost of Thanksgiving by shopping locally
With the holiday season now in full swing, shopping for it can be stressful on people but on...
Saving money when buying food locally this holiday season
The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one man following a reported drive-by shooting and standoff...
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh