Winter Storm Impacting the area Black Friday into Saturday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like people that are going Black Friday shopping will have to do their shopping online Friday into early Saturday, because a winter storm is impacting the viewing area.

An area of low pressure is located in Colorado, and this system will continue to impact the viewing area Black Friday into Saturday. Highs will only climb into the 10s, and 20s and lows in the 0s and 10s Black Friday into Saturday with breezy winds around 15 to 25 mph, with gusts upwards around 30 to 40 mph. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in effect for the area through the a.m. hours of Saturday.

Winter weather headlines remain in effect for the area Friday into Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Snowfall rates throughout the day could top around .5 to 1 inch an hour, with isolated areas upwards around 2 inches an hour. Overall snowfall totals will remain around 4 to 8 inches with locally higher totals for places along and west of Highway 83, and 2 to 4 inches with locally higher totals for places east of Highway 83. People that are traveling from Thanksgiving travels and wanting to venture out for Black Friday deals are encouraged to take things slow and have their Winter Weather Preparedness kits on hand in the event of an emergency.

Significant snowfall expected across the area through Saturday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions will improve Sunday into the next workweek, with mainly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, climbing into the 30s and 40s, with a northwesterly flow persisting across the area during this time. Some blowing snow is possible Sunday as winds will remain on the breezy side at times.

