Huskers end NCAA run in OT at No. 3 Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (Nebraska Athletics) - The No. 15 Nebraska soccer team saw one of the best seasons in Husker history come to an end as NU fell to No. 3 Stanford in the NCAA Quarterfinals 2-1 on Friday afternoon.

The Cardinal, who advance to meet the winner of one-seed BYU/three-seed North Carolina next Friday in the NCAA Women’s College Cup semifinals, move to 19-0-4 on the year, while the Huskers finish the season with a 17-4-3 mark.

Junior forward Sarah Weber tied the match in regulation with about three minutes remaining and the teams went into overtime, tied 1-1. Less than five minutes into the first overtime, Stanford regained the lead as Maya Doms scored past NU keeper Sami Hauk. The Cardinal defense held steady in the remaining minutes of the match and held on for the 2-1 victory.

Today’s match, played in front of 1,949 fans at Laird Q. Cagan Stadium, started quickly for the Cardinal as Joelle Jung scored her fifth goal of the season, 11 minutes into the match to take a 1-0 lead.

The Huskers, making their third NCAA quarterfinal appearance in school history, had chances to score the equalizer but were unable to find the back of the net, and Stanford held the 1-0 advantage at the half.

In the second half, both teams were scoreless until late in the 86th minute when Weber evened the score for her 16th finish of the season. Lauryn Anglim passed a free kick to Jordan Zade who sent the ball into the box, which was met by Weber with a header that found the back of the net.

Weber’s goal broke Stanford’s four-match shutout streak, and she is now tied for first in the Husker record books with four finishes in the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskers finish the 2023 season with 17 wins, their most since the 2013 season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.