North Platte declares snow emergency

(Dmytro Smaglov)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has declared a snow emergency, beginning immediately. A snow emergency means citizens must remove vehicles and trailers parked along snow routes.

Late Friday morning, city officials issued a snow alert, providing notice that conditions were favorable for a snow emergency to be issued based on forecasted weather conditions.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
Traditional black trousers, made by hand and worn by Amish men, hang dry on a clothesline at...
Amish finding a home well off the beaten path in Nebraska’s Sandhills
The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
Significant snowfall expected across the area through Saturday
Winter Storm Impacting the area Black Friday into Saturday
KNOP Forecast Map 11-23-2023
Snow moves out; cool air starts off another prolonged dry pattern

Latest News

The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
KNOP Forecast Map 11-23-2023
Snow moves out; cool air starts off another prolonged dry pattern
Many Husker fans in North Platte drove through the snow to cheer on their team at Brothers...
Local Husker football fans reflect on 2023 season
Country artists Jelly Roll and Parker McCollum will headline the 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Viaero...
200 days remain until beginning of 2024 NEBRASKAland Days Festival in North Platte