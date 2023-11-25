North Platte declares snow emergency

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The City of North Platte has declared a snow emergency, beginning immediately. A snow emergency means citizens must remove vehicles and trailers parked along snow routes.

Late Friday morning, city officials issued a snow alert, providing notice that conditions were favorable for a snow emergency to be issued based on forecasted weather conditions.

