Slick snow causes troubles for travelers

Snow snuck its way into Lincoln on Saturday.
By KNOP News 2
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KNOP) -Snow snuck its way into Nebraska on Saturday.

The winter storm will be tapering off by late afternoon Saturday in Central Nebraska. By Saturday night, most of the forecast area’s final snowfall numbers will be around 3-6″ of snow, with our far east counties in the 1-3″ range, but in southeast Wyoming, especially west of Scottsbluff, there could be a band of 6-9″.

Highs will fall to the mid-20s on Saturday as the core of the cool air will be over us. After this snow ends, we are back to another very long dry weather pattern, with temperatures gradually warming up through the next week.

Nebraska 511 Map
Nebraska 511 Map(Nebraska 511)

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the for parts of Nebraska until Sunday.

The Nebraska Department of Transpiration reminds drivers to be cautious while travelling.

According to the Nebraska 511, officials have reopened a road on I-80 westbound near mile marker 399 after a crash shut it down earlier on Saturday.

