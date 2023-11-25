Troopers arrest Plainview woman following pursuit

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after a pursuit in Madison County on Thursday.

A trooper observed an Infiniti G35 speeding on Highway 81 near Norfolk at 1:15 p.m. As the trooper attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to yield and accelerated northbound on Highway 81. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

After a few miles, the vehicle turned eastbound onto East Sherwood Road in Norfolk. The vehicle accelerated again, reaching speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. After approximately two miles, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the north ditch. The driver then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. A trooper was able to quickly take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, 28-year-old Tiffany Robinson of Plainview, was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, driving during revocation, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, traffic violations, and outstanding warrants. She was medically cleared at Faith Regional Hospital and lodged in Madison County Jail. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident.

