Athlete of the Week: Rhett McFadden

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Sandhills-Thedford Knights football linebacker and center Rhett McFadden.

On Nov. 20th, he helped lead the Knights to the Class D2 state football championship, winning the title game, 50-12 over the Wynot Blue Devils.

“It’s the last time putting on this uniform and I could not be anymore proud honestly, this team has been through a lot, we went through ups and downs and I can’t be more proud of them,” McFadden said.

McFadden was appearing in his third ever state title game, after Sandhills-Thedford came away with silver medals in 2020 and 2021.

This year the Knights had only one loss in the regular season, which was to South Loup. The Knights avenged the loss in the playoff semi-finals en route to the programs first ever state title.

“I don’t come from a very big town, but they all came together just for us and I feel like the pride there is unmatched and I know they’re going to be talking about this for years to come,” McFadden said.

