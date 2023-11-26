Athlete of the Week: Rhett McFadden

Senior Sandhills-Thedford Knights football linebacker and center Rhett McFadden is KNOP's Athlete of the Week.
By Marko Jerkovic
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - KNOP’s Athlete of the Week is senior Sandhills-Thedford Knights football linebacker and center Rhett McFadden.

On Nov. 20th, he helped lead the Knights to the Class D2 state football championship, winning the title game, 50-12 over the Wynot Blue Devils.

“It’s the last time putting on this uniform and I could not be anymore proud honestly, this team has been through a lot, we went through ups and downs and I can’t be more proud of them,” McFadden said.

McFadden was appearing in his third ever state title game, after Sandhills-Thedford came away with silver medals in 2020 and 2021.

This year the Knights had only one loss in the regular season, which was to South Loup. The Knights avenged the loss in the playoff semi-finals en route to the programs first ever state title.

“I don’t come from a very big town, but they all came together just for us and I feel like the pride there is unmatched and I know they’re going to be talking about this for years to come,” McFadden said.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
Suspect arrested after drive-by shooting, standoff in Oshkosh
Significant snowfall expected across the area through Saturday
Winter Storm Impacting the area Black Friday into Saturday
North Platte lifts snow emergency

Latest News

Senior Sandhills-Thedford Knights football linebacker and center Rhett McFadden is KNOP's...
Athlete of the Week: Rhett McFadden
Nebraska cut 17 points off a 21-point second-half deficit, but the Huskers could not complete...
Huskers fall to TCU in St. Pete title game
Fans cheer on the Huskers at Memorial Stadium.
Nebraska’s $450 million Memorial Stadium project faces fundraising questions
Many Husker fans in North Platte drove through the snow to cheer on their team at Brothers...
Local Husker football fans reflect on 2023 season