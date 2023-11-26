Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash were made to wait on the highway for over six hours.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 2:10 p.m. a GMC Yukon was westbound on I-80 when it lost control, crossed the median, and struck an eastbound Honda SUV and a semi. The Yukon was driven by Lezter Juarez, 27, with passenger, Janice Arriaga-Martinez, 25, both of Lincoln. The two were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

All four occupants of the Honda were transported to Great Plains Health in North Platte with serious injuries. Three have since been transferred to UNMC in Omaha for further treatment. The semi driver was not injured. The use of seatbelts could not immediately be determined due to the extent of the damage from the crash, but is part of the NSP’s investigation.

Nebraska State Patrol and assisting agencies shut down both lanes of I-80 eastbound due to the massive amount of debris left by the crash. This stranded the cars immediately behind the crash, and the rest that failed to exit before the highway was officially closed a few minutes later.

Hundreds of cars were unable to turn around, and were not updated by officers at the crash scene. According to an email from the Nebraska State Patrol, this was because the officer that was going to update the public was called away to another fatal accident near Gothenburg.

“A trooper was tasked with checking on stopped drivers in person, but was called away to assist at another fatality crash near Gothenburg. All other personnel on scene were directly involved in the crash response,” said Cody Thomas, the Public Relations Director for the Nebraska State Patrol, in an email. “The debris field from the crash covered the entirety of the eastbound lanes on I-80.”

According to witnesses the debris field contained scattered human remains, Thomas confirmed this on a phone call and mentioned that this complicated the cleanup process.

“Because of the area of the debris field, traffic would have had to drive through the crash scene in order to proceed. A fatality crash requires a crash reconstruction investigation, which includes mapping the crash scene, preserving evidence, including the vehicles involved, and respectfully removing deceased individuals,” Thomas said.

The reopening was also delayed because the snow was getting worse, and the state patrol wanted to plow the highways before letting traffic resume.

Many were frustrated by the lack of direct, in person, communication between NSP and people stranded in their cars. Many stuck worried about not having enough supplies or fuel to keep warm and were concerned about other possible emergencies in the cars stranded behind the crash.

“I feel conflicted discussing our inconvenience while lives were lost, however, I feel that the lack of communication and service by the Nebraska State Patrol could have resulted in additional emergency situations,” said one KNOP News 2 viewer who was stuck behind the crash. “While their priority should, and was, with the initial incident, there could have been other emergencies as a result of this stand-still situation.”

“No officers stopped vehicles near us,” the viewer continued. “I called 911 to ask for the non-emergency line and they were able to give me more information about the severity but no timeline. While the incident warranted time and space, six hours on the highway in freezing temperatures could have created emergency situations as a result. We tried calling the 511 number and the service was unavailable.”

“The only emergency vehicle involved that approached stranded motorists only did so after 6 1/2 hours, to advise them that the NSP was finally allowing movement,” another KNOP News 2 viewer who was stuck in the stand-still said. “Temperatures were below freezing and many people had shut off their cars to avoid running out of gas, so their warmth was compromised.”

The Nebraska State Patrol stressed in their email to KNOP News 2 that they consider their 511 web alerts and posts on social media communication with the public.

“NSP uses social media and promotes the NDOT 511 system to inform motorists of traffic situations,” Thomas said.

With the severity of the crash, extent of injuries and debris, Thomas said the State Patrol Officers responded the best they could.

“This was a difficult crash response during poor weather conditions,” said Thomas. “We appreciate the patience of the motoring public during these critical situations.”

