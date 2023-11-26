Husker volleyball team awaits NCAA Volleyball Selection Show

(Chase Matteson)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The NCAA Volleyball Selection Show is Sunday at 5 p.m. The show will air on ESPN.

The Nebraska volleyball team will watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show privately in their locker room. Coach Cook and a player or two will have a press conference after they are done watching the show.

