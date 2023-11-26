Mast, Tominaga lead way for Nebraska in 85-72 win over Cal State Fullerton

Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast #51 MBB vs Cal State Fullerton
Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Rienk Mast #51 MBB vs Cal State Fullerton (Scott Bruhn | Scott Bruhn)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Rienk Mast scored 19 points, Keisei Tominaga added 17, and Nebraska continued its hot start to the season, defeating Cal State Fullerton 85-72 on Sunday.

Nebraska improved to 7-0 for the first time since the 1992-93 season and just the fifth time in program history.

Mast and Tominaga opened the second half with 3-pointers and the Cornhuskers extended their 11-point halftime lead to 17 points at 53-36. Nebraska led by double digits throughout the second half.

Cal State Fullerton got as close as 11 down in the final 2 1/2 minutes but Nebraska had no trouble maintaining its lead.

Brice Williams and Mast scored 11 points each in the first half, leading Nebraska to a 47-36 lead at the break. The Cornhuskers shot 48.5%, made seven 3-pointers and were perfect on eight free throws.

Nebraska finished at 46.6%, including 12 of 30 3-pointers (40%), and made 19 of 20 free throws (95%).

Williams scored 14 points, Juwan Gary 13 off the bench and Jamarques Lawrence 11 for Nebraska.

The Titans’ Max Jones scored 19 of his career-high 30 points in the first half, going 6-for-10 from the field, including 3 of 4 3-pointers. He finished 10 for 19 and 5 for 7. Donovan Oday had 16 points off the bench and Dominic Brewton scored 10 for the Titans (2-4).

The Cornhuskers will host Creighton on Sunday in their final game prior to Big Ten play. Fullerton State hosts North Dakota on Friday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

