Santa’s Workshop opens in Cody Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - After much anticipation, Santa’s Workshop opened in Cody Park on Saturday.

The first event was a tree lighting with North Platte Mayor Kelliher giving a speech and lighting the tree.

After that, celebrators sang Christmas carols and indulged in warm treats.

The manager of the concession stand and rides in Cody Park, Erin Hasenauer said it was a dream come true for her to work at this event.

“I’ve come here ever since I was a kid, I grew up in the area, and to be a part of that is pretty neat,” Erin Hasenauer said. “It’s really cool.”

