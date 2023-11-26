Shop Small Saturday hits big in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Dozens of North Platte residents flocked downtown on Saturday to “Shop Small” in celebration of Small Business Saturday.

The holiday, originally invented by credit card company American Express in 2010, has caught on big.

While everyone downtown was bundled up for the snow, the streets were nonetheless filled with shoppers excited to partake in deals and support local business.

Tiffany Wood, owner of New 2 You, said she was thrilled to see so many people out supporting local entrepreneurs.

“It’s just nice to see people coming out and wanting to shop local, and to be supportive of what we’re doing out here,” Wood said.

