Fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine and more found on Thanksgiving traffic stop in Central City

Gustavo Loya (left) and Patrick Snyder were arrested on Thanksgiving after the Merrick County...
By KSNB Local4
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST
CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people are under arrest following a traffic stop early Thanksgiving morning.

The traffic stop happened around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, when a deputy with the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Hwy 30 in Central City. During the stop, the deputy obtained information to believe the driver of the vehicle was involved in illegal drug trafficking.

The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was identified as 33-year-old Gustavo Loya, of Loveland, Colo. A records check revealed that Loya had a warrant for his arrest out of the State of Colorado for drug-related offenses.

During this traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said another vehicle arrived near the scene and committed a traffic violation in doing so, law enforcement made contact with that driver and it was discovered that Loya was traveling with the second vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was 38-year-old Patrick Snyder, also of Loveland, Colo.

During the course of the investigation the Merrick County K-9 was deployed and a subsequent search was conducted. Between the two vehicles over 430 suspected fentanyl pills, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and a loaded handgun were located and seized.

Both Loya and Snyder were lodged at the Merrick County Jail on several related charges. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Central City Police Department.

