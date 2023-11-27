Firearm deer harvest down 18% statewide

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Preliminary results from the 2023 Nebraska November firearm deer season show statewide harvest was down 18% from 2022 and down 29% from the 2018-2022 average.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission expected these results for the Nov. 11-19 season based on several factors that indicated a decline in harvest was coming. Lower harvest and deer populations were recorded in 2022 and lead to Game and Parks reducing the number of permits available for 2023.

Other factors indicating the decline included:

Permits and harvest had increased in 2019 and 2020 because of depredation complaints across much of the state.

Severe drought affected nearly all of Nebraska in recent years, leading to an increase in epizootic hemorrhagic disease.

Severe winter conditions, which reduced available food sources and increased stress, affected deer populations in northern Nebraska.

In Game and Parks’ northwest district, the 2023 harvest was down 26% from 2022 and 35% from the five-year average. In the southwest district, harvest was down 21% from 2022 and down 37% from the five-year average. The northeast district was down 16% from 2022 and down 30% from the five-year average, and the southeast district was down 11% from 2022 and down 9% from the five-year average.

Final harvest results will be available following the close of all deer seasons. Archery season closes Dec. 31, while muzzleloader season is Dec. 1 to Dec. 31. The late antlerless season will run Jan. 1 to Jan. 15, while the River Antlerless late season will run Jan. 1 to Jan. 31.

Hunters are invited to learn more about the 2023 season, big game research and management and more at the big game public informational meetings scheduled in person and online beginning Dec. 6. Find a meeting near you by visiting here.

