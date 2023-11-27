Firefighter dies nearly 4 years after being seriously injured working a crash

Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a vehicle accident on Jan. 11, 2020. He was left with long-term disabilities. (Source: KCBD)
By KCBD Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) – A former firefighter who was critically injured while on the job in 2020 died unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, his family said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

Former Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson suffered a traumatic brain injury while working a vehicle accident on Jan. 11, 2020. He was left with long-term disabilities.

Dawson returned home in August 2020 and became an advocate for the 5-5-5 Safety Initiative founded by the parents of Eric Hill, a lieutenant with Lubbock Fire who was killed in the crash.

Dawson retired from the Lubbock Fire Department in April of 2022 and was recognized as an Unsung Hero in Lubbock in June 2022.

“Since his accident in 2020, Dawson has spent every moment fighting to recover from his injuries and advocating for first responders injured in the line of duty,” Lubbock Fire Rescue posted on Facebook. “His bright smile and unbeatable spirit will be missed by all that knew and had the good fortune to work with him.”

He left a lasting legacy in the area with the Matt Dawson Act. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the act into law in June 2023.

The language in the previous Texas Worker’s Compensation laws restricted lifetime benefits for brain injuries to those who suffered imbecility or insanity.

Under the Matt Dawson Act, workers who suffer a brain injury in the line of duty are now eligible for lifetime wage benefits if the injury results in a “permanent, major neurocognitive disorder or psychotic disorder.”

In addition to expanding the range of injuries that qualify an injured worker for benefits, HB 2864 also provides benefits for volunteer first responders.

“I feel like everything we did was a huge accomplishment. I’m almost speechless knowing that it has passed,” Dawson had previously said, proud of the work the bill has done.

“Matt worked hard at the state capitol to help ensure that injured firefighters and police officers get better care in their recoveries. We will work in the days to come to honor Matt and his extraordinary legacy of service and sacrifice,” Joseph Wallace, president of the Lubbock Professional Firefighters Association, said in a statement Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

