GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed on Friday on I-80 east of North Platte.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Lezter Juarez, 27, and Jenny Arriaga, 25, were killed when their GMC Yukon crossed the median and crashed into a Honda SUV and then a semi.

Lezter’s brother, Robinson, who created the GoFundMe said the money will be used to help pay for funeral expenses as well as other expenses associated with the couple’s two small children.

The family has set a goal of $25,000.

