Gov. Pillen highlights importance of foster, kinship, adoptive families

By Danielle Shenk and Bill Rentschler
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Gov. Jim Pillen is joined by advocates for foster, kinship and adoptive family relationships, including representatives from DHHS, Nebraska Children and Home Society, and families who have been through the adoption process.

To date, 331 adoptions have been completed in Nebraska. Nearly 200 children are still waiting for placement in a permanent home. Additionally, foster parents as well as kinship relationships play a vital role in providing safe and caring environments for children in need.

Gov. Pillen and representatives are talking about the importance and need for foster and adoptive families and resources that are available. Families are also sharing their personal experiences.

Watch Gov. Pillen’s press conference above in the video player.

