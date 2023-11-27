Natalie Potts picks up second Big Ten freshman honor

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska’s Natalie Potts collected her second Big Ten honor in three weeks, as she was named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Week on Monday, Nov. 27.

The 6-2 forward from O’Fallon, Mo., averaged 14.0 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field in a pair of games for the Huskers at the St. Pete Showcase (Nov. 23-25). Her week was highlighted by a career-high 22 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the field in a 75-61 win over Lamar on Thanksgiving Day. Potts hit all eight of her two-point field goal attempts and all three of her free throws, while knocking down 1-of-2 three-pointers in a remarkably efficient performance against the Cardinals.

The two-time Missouri MaxPreps High School Player of the Year is leading the Big Ten in field goal percentage (.738), including a scorching 90 percent (27-of-30) from two-point range. Through six games as a starter, Potts is averaging 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 block. She has hit 33.3 percent (4-12) of her three-point tries and 71.4 percent (10-14) of her free throws.

Potts and the Huskers return to action on Wednesday when they take on Florida Atlantic. Tip-off at Pinnacle Bank Arena is set for 7 p.m., with tickets available now at Huskers.com.

