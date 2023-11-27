North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower celebrates Christmas Around the World in yearly exhibit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Golden Spike Tower in North Platte recently opened its yearly Christmas Around the World exhibit, and this years theme is Christmas food from around the world.

The idea behind the exhibit is to share what Christmas is like in different cultures. There are eight different educational spots with each featuring different foods that different cultures eat.

Charmaine-Li De Blanche, the curator of the exhibit, is from South Africa and said it was special for her to be able to share part of her culture with North Platte.

“I just think it’s a good educational piece for people to understand how other countries celebrate Christmas,” De Blanche said. “I think just celebrating Christmas, having a good time, and celebrating other countries, that would make the world a better place I think.”

You can see the exhibit by going up in the tower. The Golden Spike Tower is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

