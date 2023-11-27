North Platte’s Golden Spike Tower celebrates Christmas Around the World in yearly exhibit

Young child enjoying Christmas Around the World exhibit at the Golden Spike Tower
Young child enjoying Christmas Around the World exhibit at the Golden Spike Tower(Ian Mason/KNOP)
By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Golden Spike Tower in North Platte recently opened its yearly Christmas Around the World exhibit, and this years theme is Christmas food from around the world.

The idea behind the exhibit is to share what Christmas is like in different cultures. There are eight different educational spots with each featuring different foods that different cultures eat.

Charmaine-Li De Blanche, the curator of the exhibit, is from South Africa and said it was special for her to be able to share part of her culture with North Platte.

“I just think it’s a good educational piece for people to understand how other countries celebrate Christmas,” De Blanche said. “I think just celebrating Christmas, having a good time, and celebrating other countries, that would make the world a better place I think.”

You can see the exhibit by going up in the tower. The Golden Spike Tower is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
The Nebraska State Patrol said two people have died following a crash on Interstate 80 near...
Two people dead after crash on I-80 near North Platte, NSP says
A Nebraska State Patrol cruiser in the icy weather
Nebraska State Patrol investigates multiple deadly crashes
I-80: Sutherland Exit: West
Slick snow causes troubles for travelers
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

The Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance was held at Venue 304 in North Platte on Saturday.
Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance held in North Platte
An Axolotl swims in a tank at the Chapultepec Zoo, in Mexico City, Sept. 27, 2008. Ecologists...
‘Adopt an axolotl’ campaign launches in Mexico to save iconic species from pollution and trout
The Nebraska Department of Corrections is launching a new program to better prepare inmates for...
Nebraska prisons launching new, ‘holistic’ approach to prepare inmates for reentry into society
A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours