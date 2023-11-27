Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance held in North Platte

By Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:24 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Pretty in Pink: Daddy Daughter Dance was held at Venue 304 in North Platte on Saturday.

The dance was started by Miss Hershey Teen USA Addilyn Wilson after the church that previously hosted the dance could no longer afford it.

“I went out and got donations from all over the community because they really wanted to see this continue on,” Wilson said. “Ever since, it has just completely taken off.”

The funds raised from the event will be donated to Deborah’s Legacy, a group that helps women recover from addiction, crisis living, and homelessness.

