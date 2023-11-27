Seasonable with mainly dry conditions over the next few days

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like Mother Nature will calm down for us over the next few days with seasonable temperatures across the area.

High pressure is letting us see a northwesterly flow across the area Monday, and this will continue to allow for us to see mainly sunny skies. The temperatures will be on the seasonable side during the day Monday, with high indices in the 40s and lows in the 10s. Overnight Monday into Tuesday, our high pressure system will be moving towards the east, and this will trigger a slightly warmer temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday, with highs in the mid to upper 40s with quiet conditions remaining across the area.

Nice and mainly seasonable conditions over the next few days (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the evening Wednesday into Thursday. a weak, fast-moving and dry cold front will be moving through the area. This will increase the cloud cover some Wednesday night into Thursday, and drop the temperatures into the 30s Thursday. Temperatures will rebound Friday and Sunday, with mainly sunny skies returning.

