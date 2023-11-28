13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A vehicle crash on Friday led to the closure of Interstate 80, and the cars behind the crash...
Crash that left two dead east of North Platte strands motorists on I-80 for over six hours
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Lincoln couple that was killed in an accident on...
GoFundMe set up for Lincoln couple killed in Friday crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Huskers selected as #1 Seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
I-80: Sutherland Exit: West
Slick snow causes troubles for travelers

Latest News

The Nebraska International Port of Plains and Inland Port Authority met on Monday for the...
Nebraska International Port of Plains and Inland Port Authority Board meets to discuss old railroad spur and bylaws
John Stinner has been appointed to filled the at large vacancy on the Western Community...
Former District 48 senator named to Western Community College Area Board of Governors
A lone boxcar is the only car on the track that belonged to Greenbrier Rail Services after the...
Nebraska International Port of Plains and Inland Port Authority Board meets to discuss old railroad spur and bylaws
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty