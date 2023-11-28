Charlie Munger — ‘Warren Buffett’s right-hand man’ — has died

The Berkshire Hathaway vice chairman was 99 years old.
“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation," Warren Buffett said in a statement
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Berkshire Hathaway has confirmed that Vice Chairman Charlie Munger has died at the age of 99.

According to a a statement posted by the company, Munger died in a hospital in California. He would have turned 100 on Jan. 1.

Berkshire Hathaway’s statement included a comment from Warren Buffett: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

CNBC posted the news Tuesday afternoon, calling the vice chairman “Warren Buffett’s right hand man,” but also noting that Munger had made his own fortune before ascending to Berkshire Hathaway’s No. 2 position.

Berkshire Hathaway a few minutes ago was advised by members of Charlie Munger’s family that he peacefully died this morning at a California hospital.

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, wishes to say: “Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its present status without Charlie’s inspiration, wisdom and participation.”

The family will handle all affairs pursuant to Charlie’s instructions.

Berkshire Hathaway company statement

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

