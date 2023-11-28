Deadly winter storm impacts Thanksgiving weekend travel

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating two separate crashes that left three people dead over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Both crashes happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 80 east of North Platte during the first heavy snow storm of the season.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature was 19 degrees with three inches of snow already on the ground.

“Even though they are plowing and putting stuff down, they are still putting stuff on top of that making it into a slushy road and turning into ice,” said Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers. “Visibility when I talked to the National Weather Service visibility was 3/4 to a mile, so visibility was down a lot. Until the full accident investigation comes out, even after that, we probably still won’t know all of the circumstances of what led to it.”

Troopers also responded to at least 14 other crashes and 36 motorist assists Friday into Saturday.

“It was the perfect worst storm that they could see in aspects of everything that fell into play,” Myers said. “Nothing they ever wanted to see, wanted to work and by having people sit that long was not happy for them either.”

Myers said safe driving all begins with planning out your trip and using resources such as the 511 Nebraska app and giving yourself plenty of time to get to your destination.

“Check those road conditions and those maps to see what the conditions are,” said Myers. “Every time you stop for a break or even fuel, check it again and see what the roads are like ahead of you and if it’s even worth going.”

Other tips include not letting your gas tank run below a half a tank as accidents or any road delays can make it difficult to get to the pump. Make sure to check your tires before heading out on the road. Pack blankets, snacks, water and extra clothing, card games for kids, an emergency kit, shovel, kitty litter and flashers in case you get stranded, as response times could be hampered depending on weather and road conditions. Most importantly, never abandon your car if you get stranded.

