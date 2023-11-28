Former District 48 senator named to Western Community College Area Board of Governors

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Western Community College Area Board of Governors has announced on Monday that John Stinner will be filling the at-large vacancy. The vacancy was previously held by Dr. Thomas Perkins, who resigned Sept. 1.

Stinner was appointed during the boards monthly meeting, and will serve the remainder of Perkins’ term which will end in Dec. 2024.

“John’s experience in community service and the in legislature is incredibly valuable to our board,” said Board Chair Lynne Klemke. “He was a tireless advocate for education as a state senator, and I have no doubt he’ll continue that as a member of our board.”

Stinner previously served as the state senator for District 48 from 2015-2023.

“There are always ideas and changes to way education is funded, and with my background in finance and experience on the Appropriations [Legislative] Committee, I feel I may be of some help to the Board in that arena,” Stinner said.

More information about the WCCA Board of Governors can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KNEP. All rights reserved.