Friends and family remember Lincoln couple killed in crash

It was a tragic crash over the holiday weekend that left two people from Lincoln dead.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The JLuxe Beauty Studio now sits emptier without its owner, 25-year-old Jenny Arriaga. Jenny’s sister and best friend walked through her studio, showing her beauty supplies and wall of certifications.

“She’s the Kim Kardashian,” said Fallon Wade, Jenny’s best friend. “She really is. Jenny is dramatic, fun, takes up presence wherever she goes.”

They said her laugh could fill a room and her personality inspired those around her.

“Even though she’s my younger sister, I kind of dream to be just like her,” Karina Arriaga, Jenny’s older sister, said.

Just down O Street, 27-year-old Lezter Juarez opened his own barber shop.

“Ever since he was a kid, he wanted to be a barber,” said Randy Juarez, Letzer’s older brother. “I was sitting in that chair, and he was messing my hair up and I would just be a little mad afterwards, but I wish I could get one more bad hair cut from him.”

Lezter never quite picked out a name for his business.

“Really good haircuts you know, but can’t find a barbershop name, but again, that didn’t stop him,” Robinson Juarez, Lezter’s eldest brother, said. “That was one thing about my brother, he didn’t let little things stop him.”

On Friday, Jenny’s sister drove by the accident, which happened when Lezter lost control and careened through the median.

“Since we were going westbound and the accident was going eastbound, we didn’t really put the pieces together,” Karina said.

That is, until the phone call that changed her life, and the lives of Jenny and Lezter’s two children, 3-year-old Jasiah and Jayliana, who turns one this week.

“The kid was a great dad, man,” Robinson said. “He had a lot left to give.”

Jayliana will be celebrating her first birthday on Saturday, the same day as the funeral.

Wade created a GoFundMe for the funeral costs.

