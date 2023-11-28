Giving back during Giving Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, Americans are stepping in to help those in need by donating to charities.

Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back during the busy holiday shopping season. It has also become a critical day for non-profit organizations and charities.

According to Giving Tuesday.org, donations reached $3.1 billion in 2022. This year, it’s estimated they could top $3.4 billion.

Locally, 79 non-profit organizations are participating in this year’s end giving event, which ends at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

To make a donation, go to North Platte Giving.org.

