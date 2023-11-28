Giving back during Giving Tuesday

National Day of Giving encourages giving back on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.
National Day of Giving encourages giving back on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving.(MGN, Pixabay)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, Americans are stepping in to help those in need by donating to charities.

Giving Tuesday is a chance to give back during the busy holiday shopping season. It has also become a critical day for non-profit organizations and charities.

According to Giving Tuesday.org, donations reached $3.1 billion in 2022. This year, it’s estimated they could top $3.4 billion.

Locally, 79 non-profit organizations are participating in this year’s end giving event, which ends at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

To make a donation, go to North Platte Giving.org.

