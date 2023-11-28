Mainly sunny conditions with mild temperatures Tuesday into Wednesday; Cold front pushing through Thursday into Friday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Temperatures will be on the average side with nice skies across the area Tuesday into Wednesday, with a cold front moving through Thursday into Friday.

Our friend high pressure has migrated some to the east, and this will allow will for us to see some moderating in temperatures and keep us on the quiet side across the area. Highs during the next couple of days will be in the mid to upper 40s to near 50 degrees in some area, with lows dropping into the 10s and 20s. The humidity will slightly increase during this time as well.

Nice and mild temperatures across the area (Andre Brooks)

During the day Thursday into Friday, a fast-moving, dry and weak cold front will be pushing into the area, and this will give us an increase in cloud cover and temperatures will decrease into the 30s, with a more northerly flow returning across the area. Conditions will improve back into the 40s Saturday into Sunday with sunny skies returning across the region.

A cold front arriving into the viewing area Thursday into Friday (Andre Brooks)

